This is what the Birmingham city centre of the future looks like

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Ever wondered what Birmingham city centre will look like in a decade's time?

Good, because you're in the right place.

We've gathered together a few of the key regeneration, infrastructure and property projects which will be changing the face of Birmingham for a very long time.

Cornwall Street corner

After much debate over what would happen on the corner of Cornwall Street and Livery Street - including a demolition plan - work is now well under way on 'Cornerblock', the new name for Two Cornwall Street.

How Cornerblock in Cornwall Street will look

Going large in Broad Street

Moda Living is planning a 42-storey residential tower in Broad Street - and won't be stopping there according to the man charged with leading the £183 million development.

Moda Living's 42-storey plans for Broad Street

Fancy a pint in the 'ruinpub'?

Receiving high praise recently from our new mayor, the regeneration of the old Christopher Wray building next to Eastside City Park will see it house a basement 'ruinpub' - a Hungarian concept whereby boozers are set up in derelict old buildings.

Pic: IDP Group Major revamp taking place at old Christopher Wray factory site

Completing Snowhill estate

It's been a long time coming but the completion of the Snowhill estate behind the station which inspired its name draws ever closer.

Three Snowhill will be 17 storeys when it completes in 2019.

New CGI released in May shows how Three Snowhill will look

Spinning on an Axis

Axis - known by many as the Atkins building - is going to be long gone, to be replaced by up to four brand new office blocks and some smart public squares next to the Mailbox. It will be called Axis Square.

Fletcher Priest Architects A new public square is planned next to the Mailbox as part of Axis Square project

Speedy jaunts to the capital

All being well, the HS2 high-speed rail terminal in Curzon Street will be open and in use during 2026, bringing the capital that bit closer to Birmingham. The old terminal building will also have a new purpose.

Aerial CGI shows new HS2 station and completed Eastside Locks development

Metro expansion

Work has been going on behind the scenes for some time now on the next phases of the Midland Metro extension which will run from outside New Street station to the end of Broad Street, via the Town Hall and library.

CGI of Midland Metro tram passing in front of Town Hall Birmingham

Enter the arena

Regular visitors to the Library of Birmingham will have seen the new home of HSBC at Arena Central taking shape with staff due to start inhabiting the building from early next year.

2 Arena Central (left of CGI) will start welcoming HSBC staff early next year

Centenary Square makeover

The boardings are now up around Centenary Square. While it is no doubt inconveniencing some, the popular square will be sporting a new look in a couple of years' time complete with fountains for children (and adults) to get soaked in.

Graeme Massie Architects How Centenary Square will look

Colmore Row and Snow Hill Square

This is still in the early stages of development but plans are afoot to make Colmore Row a lot less populated by buses and have a more boulevard feel.

The revamped Colmore Row is aimed at attracting more cyclists and pedestrians

Welcome to Paradise

Arguably the most talked about and even controversial of all of Birmingham's major property projects, the first building at the Paradise development in Chamberlain Square is really taking shape.

Offices, restaurants and a hotel should all be in situ by 2027.