West Bromwich Albion pub saved

A Black Country pub popular with West Bromwich Albion fans on match days has been saved.

The Hawthorns, in Blackheath, has been bought at auction by Steven Hayer who has pledged it will remain a pub so long as it can turn a profit and is supported by the community.

It was sold for an undisclosed price after being listed at the latest auction held in Birmingham by SDL Bigwood.

Mr Hayer, who bought it prior to the auction, said: "The plan is to keep it as a local pub with the community's help.

"If it can be successful, then that is how it will remain. But, obviously, it has to make money to sustain itself.

"If not, then we will have to look at alternatives."

Mr Hayer urged West Brom fans to keep using the pub though he does not intend to run it himself.

"If there is anybody interested in taking the lease on then they are welcome to contact me," he stated.

Ian Tudor, national head of SDL Commercial Auctions, said: "The Hawthorns was one of a number of pubs in the auction and we are pleased it found a buyer.

"Hopefully, it can now enjoy a good future but, as the new owner has said, everyone in the local area needs to get behind it because that is the only way pubs can survive given the economic challenges facing the sector.

"We expect to be selling a lot more former pubs throughout the year."