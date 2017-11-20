The video will start in 8 Cancel

Construction group Wates has signed a £31.6 million deal to develop the second phase of a major residential project in Birmingham.

The group will lead the construction of a 31-storey tower at The Bank, on the corner of Oozells Way and Broad Street.

Construction is well under way on the first phase which will contain 189 apartments and reach 22 storeys.

Also being built by Wates, it is due to start welcoming tenants next July.

The second phase will have 205 apartments and is due to finish in autumn 2019.

Warwickshire-based Regal Property Group is the developer of The Bank.

John Carlin, business unit director for Wates Construction in the Midlands, said: "Collaborating with Regal on The Bank and creating a striking new addition to Birmingham's skyline has been a fantastic experience for our team.

"We are therefore honoured that our relationship is continuing with the second building at The Bank.

"When complete, the two buildings of The Bank will be a benchmark for urban residential schemes in Birmingham.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the city, with HSBC's relocation of its UK headquarters to Arena Central, HS2 set to revolutionise the region's transport offering and it being selected as the preferred British bidder for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

"Our work at The Bank will provide Birmingham with two new buildings befitting its growing status as a vibrant, cosmopolitan and enterprising city."