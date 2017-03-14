How we use Cookies
Video: New drone footage of Paradise development

  • Updated
  • By

Footage also shows how phase two of £500 million project will fit into the wider masterplan

Paradise drone footage spring 2017
A new drone video showing the latest stage of work at the £500 million Paradise development in Birmingham city centre has been released.

The footage (above) shows progress on One Chamberlain Square, which is being built on the site of the old Central Library and will be home to financial services firm PwC when it opens in 2018.

The video also displays how phase two of the scheme will fit into the wider masterplan.

Phase one comprises new office buildings One and Two Chamberlain Square and public space while work is nearing completion on the roadworks around Summer Row and the old Paradise Circus island.

Click through to read all of our MIPIM coverage

Developers are now working on designs for phase two of the project which will comprise an office building called One Centenary Way, providing up to 300,000 sq ft of space, and a new hotel with around 250 bedrooms.

The planning application is due to lodged with Birmingham City Council later this year.

The new drone footage will be on display this week at international property conference MIPIM which started in Cannes today.

