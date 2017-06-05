Vegan cafe plan for Victorian arcade in city centre

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A brand new vegan cafe with 20 covers is set to open in central Birmingham.

Fressh will be the third major city centre eatery seeking to capitalise on the trend for plant-based menus and will take the former Yum Yum site on at the Union Street end of the City Arcade.

Company founder Vijay Singh, 27, says: “Fressh food will be the benchmark for vegan choice in Birmingham.

“We want people to eat here primarily because they love the food and atmosphere, rather than just because it is meat free.

“Our aim is to promote a healthier more sustainable and ethical choice.

“Fressh will provide tasty food that’s good for them and a convenient, quick choice for food – not just for vegans and vegetarians.

“All of our food will be served in a fast-food style concept and also has seating up to 20 people.”

Graham Young The City Arcade frontage in 2014 when Yum Yum was in business

Other city centre vegan cafes include 3 Three’s on Martineau Way – which opened in March last year and will be just one minute’s walk away from the Fressh site for anyone heading through Martineau Place

3 Three’s also runs a second cafe which opened last November on the Great Hampton Street fringes of the Jewellery Quarter .

In March this year, Natural Healthy Foods opened on Sussex Street Queensway opposite the Mailbox

Vijay adds: “Birmingham city centre is the perfect place to offer healthy, delicious and wholesome plant-based food that fuels and energises without compromising flavour, taste or satisfaction in an ethical and sustainable lifestyle to the masses (not just vegans).”

Fressh is expected to open around July / August.

Graham Young Stunning: the arched ceiling of City Arcade above the future Fressh

Who is Vijay Singh?

I used to be an accountant but didn’t really enjoy the work so I started a successful online business.

I am 27 and from Walsall. I like to go out, socialise and keep fit.

Why veganism?

Graham Young The glass roof of the City Arcade

Vijay says: “I was consuming too much meat which never really sat well with me.

“The more I started to consider a vegan diet the more I discovered how unethical the meat industry is.

“The greenhouse gas implications of animal agriculture on the planet is damaging and clearly not sustainable.

“Soon after I made the switch almost two years ago I started to experience a boost in energy and an all-round better health condition.

“The most common health reasons to choose a vegan lifestyle are disease prevention (heart diseases, diabetes etc) and body mass index/weight loss (much lower saturated fats).

"These benefits along with the ethical and environmental advantages made me realise adopting a Vegan diet was a no brainer!”

Why this location?

Graham Young Looking up City Arcade towards Union Street

Compared with the Great Western Arcade off Colmore Row and Piccadilly Arcade in New Street, the City Arcade has felt a bit unloved in recent years when traders have come and gone.

It’s also the only arcade of the three to have shops on a single side, but it’s close to the new Metro tram stops, House of Fraser and even McDonald’s and Pret a Manger on Cherry Street.

Built in 1897, the late Victorian arcade was threatened with demolition in 1961 but survived ten years of closure to reopen in 1972 following an £80,000 facelift.

Graham Young Nearby: 3 Three's on Martineau Way

Vijay says: “Being in a Grade II listed building area means the shop has a lot of character which always adds a nice touch.

“With our property being on the corner, there will be a lot of passing trade.

“I think the location is very good and for what we want to do it’s perfect.”

What’s on the menu at Fressh?

Graham Young View from Union Street of the former Yum Yum shop which will soon become Fressh

The cafe will specialise in breakfast and lunch menus.

The food will be 100% vegan and plant-based, all made in-house daily including all salad dressings, burger sauces etc.

Breakfast items

Breakfast burrito

Egg muffin

Cream cheese bagel

Avocado smash

Coconut porridge

Smoothie bowl

Almond butter and maple syrup on toast

Choc chia seed pudding

Yoghurt parfait

Graham Young A City Arcade address plate

Lunch

Salads – kale caesar, taco bowl, quinoa falafel with green hummus, chickpea tuna and greek feta

Pasta – mac n cheese and avocado pesto

Burgers – three burgers including classic, spicy and guac.

Subs – meatball sub and a Chicago-style hot dog

Graham Young View from the future Fressh cafe of the entrance to Martineau Place and Staybridge Apartment Hotel block.

Where will Fressh be?

City Arcade, Union Street, Birmingham B2 4TX

Is it on social media?

Graham Young The rear of City Arcade in March, 2014

Instagram: fresshfood – instagram.com/fresshfood

Twitter: fresshfood – twitter.com/fresshfood

Facebook: facebook.com/fresshfood

Other places with vegetarian / vegan foods on the menu include:

Graham Young Full length view

Bistro 1847 , Great Western Arcade, Colmore Row – 1847 was the year the world’s first vegetarian society was formed

Blue Piano , Harborne Road, Edgbaston

Bodega Cantina , Bennetts Hill

Meals at Natural Healthy Foods with Kombucha tea

Boston Tea Party (also sells meat etc), Corporation Street

Cafe Soya (also sells meat etc), Upper Dean St and Hurst Street

Cherry Reds Cafe (also sells meat etc), John Bright Street

Graham Young Cherry Reds on John Bright Street

Jyoti’s Vegetarian (as used by Jamie Oliver), Stratford Road, Hall Green

Not Dogs , Linkstreet, Bullring

Graham Young The Original Frank not dog

Pure Vegi, Soho Road, Handsworth

Veg Out Cafe, Poplar Road, Kings Heath

The Warehouse Cafe in Allison Street, Digbeth