Up & Running on track for new Birmingham store

National chain is relocating its city centre shop to new home in Colmore Business District

Specialist sports store Up & Running is relocating its Birmingham city centre shop.

The chain has taken one of the last remaining units at the revamped Grand complex in Colmore Row.

Previously located in Temple Street, Up & Running has signed a ten-year lease at an annual rent of £50,000 with the landlord Hortons' Estate.

Established in 1992, Up & Running has 28 stores nationwide and the new shop will stock shoes, clothing and accessories.

Dennis Macfarlane, managing director of Up & Running, said: "We're really excited to be opening a new store at The Grand.

"The relocation from Temple Street and the exceptional makeover of the building will give customers a modern, unparalleled shopping experience."

Hortons' Estate has been carrying out a long-running regeneration of the historic former home of the Grand Hotel which includes new retail, leisure and office space.

Commercial surveyor Steve Tommy said: "We have been overwhelmed by the level of interest in the retail units at The Grand and we're pleased to have another quality name such as Up & Running adding to the tenant mix.

"We are under offer on the last remaining unit so we hope to have the retail element of The Grand fully let very soon."

The deal with Up & Running follows the recent letting to clothing retailer The Liquor Store, which is relocating to The Grand from Great Western Arcade.

Other tenants include Gusto, Cycle Republic and 200 Degrees Coffee among others.

