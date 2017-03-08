University unveils revamped plans for Jewellery Quarter campus

Glenn Howells Architects CGI of UCB's revamped plans showing new building and missing canopy

A controversial plan to expand a Birmingham university's campus has been revamped after initial proposals were slammed by city councillors last year.

University College Birmingham is growing its presence in the Jewellery Quarter after opening McIntyre House on the corner of Holland Street and Charlotte Street in 2014.

Under the plans lodged last year, it wanted to close the cobbled Holland Street during term time and build a canopy connecting McIntyre House and a new building on the opposite side of this street.

But the idea was condemned by members of Birmingham City Council's planning committee who could not accept the argument that Holland Street would have to close during term times on safety grounds.

The project, on land between Charlotte Street and George Street, was sent back to the drawing board last May and now a new planning application has been submitted to the city council with the canopy and closure of Holland Street elements removed.

Glenn Howells Architects CGI shows new car park in George Street

The wider project will again see the demolition of 21 George Street, also known as the Lodge Cottrell building, to be replaced by a new, four-storey complex containing teaching space, a health facility, gym and exhibition space.

There will also be a new multi-storey car park and surface car park but the proposed total number of spaces has dropped from 248 to 171.

Around 140 full-time and 15 part-time jobs will be created as a result of the project, a drop from the 190 proposed last year.

Last year's plans involved the partial demolition of 9 Charlotte Street and 12 George Street, better known as the former home of printer James Cond, and a replacement building which would have connected with McIntyre House via the proposed canopy.

This has now been dropped by University College Birmingham.

Elements such as a new four-court sports hall, fine dining restaurant, deli, bakery and hair salon have also been removed from the original plans.