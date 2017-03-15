New UK Central 'Hub' to create 77,500 jobs

Graphic shows location of UK Central and some of its key neighbours

A landmark growth plan which will create more than 77,000 jobs and add over £4 billion to the region's economy has been set out today.

Business and public sector leaders have outlined a 20-year vision for the UK Central site in Solihull which will include new homes, commercial space and transport infrastructure to join up key assets such as the NEC and new HS2 station.

The plan is being revealed at international property conference MIPIM in Cannes.

The UK Central Hub has 8.34 million sq ft of development land and space for up to 4,000 homes and the growth plan expects to create 77,500 new jobs and add £4.1 billion GVA to the local economy.

The Growth & Infrastructure Plan has been developed by UK Central's Urban Growth Company which was set up as a special vehicle to lead and develop major infrastructure investment in the Hub.

Already home to key businesses including Birmingham Airport, the NEC and Jaguar Land Rover, the Hub will be the location of the HS2 Interchange Station, placing the area 38 minutes from London Euston and creating one of the best-connected places in the UK by rail, road and air.

The Hub has already secured investment from central Government, the West Midlands Combined Authority, HS2 and Highways England, with an expected £1.5 billion of infrastructure investment over the next decade.

Plans also include the development of a multi-modal transport interchange at Birmingham International station, connecting the HS2 Interchange with the NEC and Birmingham Airport via an automated people mover and linking to mainline rail, Midland Metro trams and bus rapid transit.

This will also generate new development opportunities, with potential for more than 3.4 million sq ft of commercial space.

Coun Ian Courts, deputy leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, said: "This plan allows us to showcase the truly global opportunity that is presented by the Hub.

"Growth and development ambitions around the HS2 Interchange and Arden Cross site, in addition to those of Birmingham Airport, the National Exhibition Centre and Jaguar Land Rover, combine to create a compelling international investment destination for the worldwide stage."

Nick Brown, chairman of UK Central Urban Growth Company, added: "The scale of the opportunity is immense.

"The Hub will be built on strong foundations.....the UGC is determined to ensure that our shared ambitions for the area are fully realised by coordinating investment plans and growth opportunities."