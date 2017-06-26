How we use Cookies
London celebrity haunt The Ivy is opening on Temple Row in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

Acclaimed The Ivy restaurant will open on Temple Row in early 2018

The Ivy comes to Birmingham's Temple Row
The group behind world famous restaurant The Ivy in London has confirmed plans to open a restaurant on Temple Row.

Troia UK Group will open the new eatery at 67-71 Temple Row bringing “the familiar luxury of The Ivy” to Birmingham.

The Birmingham Mail first exclusively revealed that The Ivy were planning to open an eatery in the city.

In February, a spokeswoman confirmed to the Mail: " Yes, we are looking at sites in Birmingham with a view to opening a new restaurant in the city but we cannot give any more information at this time."

Inside The Ivy restaurant on West Street, London
Inside celebrity haven The Ivy restaurant on West Street, London

We can now reveal that the restaurant group has agreed a 25-year lease on the former Austin Reed unit and the adjacent store, currently occupied by Louis Vuitton.

Fit-out of the 7,000 sq ft unit is expected to commence in early December, once Louis Vuitton relocates elsewhere within the city.

The upmarket brasserie and bar will open early 2018 offering “extensive all-day menus featuring the best of modern British dishes in a relaxed atmosphere”.

The original Ivy restaurant, which marked its 100th anniversary this year, in London's West End, is a must for celebrity spotting.

The Ivy recently celebrated its 100th anniversary
The Ivy recently celebrated its 100th anniversary

It has long established itself as a celebrity haunt for the world's biggest stars including Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Tom Cruise and David and Victoria Beckham who have all dined there.

The restaurant, which was founded in the heart of London's theatre land in 1917, is owned by the Ivy Collection which has expanded with other Ivy restaurants in London under the name The Ivy Grill and Brasserie.

There is also an Ivy Grill and Brasserie in Bristol.

The Ivy Grills and Brasserie eateries are described as “ bringing the familiar luxury of The Ivy to a select group of restaurants”

Brummies can expect “more than a few classic favourites to both eat and drink that nod to their Ivy heritage” according to the website.

Shepherds Pie at The Ivy
The Ivy is famous for its Shepherds Pie

Brum already has an Ivy connection. Rofuto Japanese restaurant at Park Regis which was recently named as one of UK's best new restaurants, is the brainchild of Des Macdonald - former head chef at The Ivy.

The Ivy's neighbouring restaurant will include Adams, San Carlo Fumo, The Botanist, Purecraft Bar and Kitchen and Nosh & Quaff among many others - making the area a foodie hotspot.

The Ivy restaurant on Instagram
The Ivy restaurant on Instagram

Stelios Demetriou, retail and leisure associate director at CBRE which let the premises, said: "The interest from restaurateurs for these premises has been phenomenal and we are thrilled to have secured such a prestigious name.

The Ivy is replacing Louis Vuitton on Temple Row
The Ivy is replacing Louis Vuitton on Temple Row

"67-71 Temple Row provides an exceptional central location overlooking the historic Birmingham Cathedral and delivers unique space that complements the Ivy brand."

Other restaurants that will also be opening nearby are Wahaca and Jackson & Rye.

The Ivy Grill and Brasserie will open early 2018.

