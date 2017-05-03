How we use Cookies
Major expansion plans unveiled for The Belfry

New water park and conference facility on the table but Bel Air nightclub will go

The Belfry Hotel and Golf Course.
The Belfry is to undergo a major expansion

The Belfry hotel and golf resort is planning a major expansion which will create around 100 new jobs but see the end of the on-site nightclub Bel Air.

The venue near Sutton Coldfield, famous for hosting the RyderCup golf tournament, said the proposals included a new luxury spa and indoor pool and water park for guests.

This will be designed by WTI which is behind several water park developments in the US, Europe and Australia including at a hotel on the Alton Towers leisure park in Staffordshire.

Bel Air nightclub will be converted into a new spa under the plans
The plans also include a new 500-seat conference facility, which will be able to hold up to 700 guests for banqueting and ballroom functions, and an additional 112 hotel bedrooms.

Last year, The Belfry won the overall company of the year title at the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Owner KSL Capital Partners has appointed national planning and development consultancy Lichfields to progress the application.

Ian Kettlewell, planning director at Lichfields, said: "These proposals encompass a substantial investment and overhaul of the existing resort and venue.

"The aim is to develop and improve on The Belfry's current offering, making the hotel and resort more attractive to families."

The proposals involve converting the existing Bel Air nightclub, scene of a New Year's Eve stabbing two years ago, into a new state-of-the-art spa, to be operated by leisure firm Espa.

The hotel currently has 320 bedrooms and 40 of the 112 new bedrooms will be directly connected to this new spa.

Mr Kettlewell said the development would create 100 new jobs, adding to the 674-strong payroll currently working there.

The Belfry's famous golf course
Other existing facilities include restaurants, a spa, leisure and fitness club and meeting space.

A planning application is due to be submitted to North Warwickshire Borough Council in the summer and construction could start early next year.

A public consultation event on the plans is being held on May 10 at Middleton Recreation Rooms, in Church Lane, Middleton, from 4pm to 7pm.

Bistrot Pierre to create 100 jobs with new restaurant launches

Bistrot Pierre's Birmingham restaurant will be joined by more venues in the region

French chain which opened in Birmingham last summer is planning further expansion in the West Midlands with two new venues

