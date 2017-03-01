Tesco DROPS plans for giant Stirchley store - as Lidl moves in

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Tesco has axed plans for a giant store in Stirchley which would have created hundreds of jobs – 16 years after it was first proposed .

The supermarket chain had already cleared land for the branch in Hazelwell Lane after a long-running wrangle over the plan.

It said the decision was made after a “detailed review”, although no precise reason was given.

But MP Steve McCabe said it was a slap in the face of residents who had shown the project – due to create 300 jobs – “goodwill and patience”.

He suggested the prospect of competition from cut-price rival Lidl had spooked Tesco bosses.

The German firm won approval last December for a new branch on the Fitness First gym site on Pershore Road .

Competitor Aldi is also hoping to build a new supermarket on the same road in a unit currently occupied by kitchen firm Magnet.

“I’m very shocked to hear that Tesco will no longer be building the superstore residents were promised years ago,” Mr McCabe said.

“I understand the decision is based on financial circumstances.

“But this news is a real blow to my constituents who have shown a lot of goodwill and patience over the past few years over the store.

“I’m concerned about the loss of jobs and will be having further discussions with Tesco about their decision not to go ahead with the superstore.

“It seems to me that the decision to approve the Lidl store at the nearby Fitness First site is the last straw.”

Tesco first announced plans for the store back in 2001.

But problems with buying the land and lengthy court battles meant it only took full possession of the site in March 2014.

An eyesore community centre, Stirchley United Working Men’s Club and a reclamation yard had already been demolished by Tesco and building work was under way.

Planned opening dates came and went before the bombshell announcement from chief executive Matt Davies.

He said: “Following a detailed review we have taken the very difficult decision not to proceed with our planned Stirchley superstore.

“This decision was not taken lightly and we realise that many people locally will be disappointed.

“We are grateful for the support that has been shown for our plans over the years.

“Our priority now will be to ensure the site is sold so that it can play a positive part in Stirchley’s future development.”