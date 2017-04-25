How we use Cookies
Tech company finds new home in Solihull

  • Updated
  • By

SOTI takes space at new St Alphege Place above the Carluccio's restaurant

St Alphege Place in Solihull
St Alphege Place in Solihull

Tech company SOTI is moving its UK operation to a new home in Solihull.

The firm, which launched in the UK in 2009 and is currently based in Shirley, has taken office space in Mell Square in the town centre.

SOTI, which also has offices in Canada, Australia and India, has taken all three floors of St Alphege Place above the new Carluccio's restaurant.

St Alphege is said to be the first new build speculative office scheme in Solihull for a decade following a £3 million investment by owner IM Properties.

Rob Hemus from IM Properties said: "Solihull is renowned for attracting both global and UK based companies.

"SOTI was drawn to the strong amenity offer in the town centre as it looks to grow its business and retain and attract top tech talent.

"Ever-increasing competition to retain and attract the best talent means occupiers need the right mix of quality space and working environment if they are to thrive.

"SOTI clearly shares in our vision and we are delighted to work with them to further expand their footprint in Solihull."

Nassar Hussain, managing director for Europe with SOTI, added: "Our roots in Solihull continue to expand and we are thrilled to offer our growing workforce a larger space full of world-class amenities for both work and play."

IM Properties acquired Mell Square in 2013 and has since spent £4 million on current projects and a further £28.5 million worth of investment in additional properties.

JLL is agent for St Alphege while CBRE advised SOTI.




