Take a first look inside new nightclub [scru:club]

Take a first look inside Birmingham’s latest night spot, [scru:club].

The new club gets its name from the fact it’s opening in a converted screw factory, on Bissell Street in the heart of Digbeth.

It is in the Ephraim Phillips Building, where the Phillips Screw head was developed.

Watch the club being transformed in the video above, ready for the first weekend on March 17.

[scru:club] and its view of the River Rea

Clubbers won’t be able to photograph it themselves as, although it aims to be one of the most visually exciting clubs around, there’s a strict no camera policy.

The club covers two rooms, the main Ephraim Room and smaller Phillips Room and can hold 1,000 revellers.

Across the club, a glass back wall opens up the lower levels of the factory and gives a great view of the River Rea.

The latest in 3D mapping technology will be used to project visuals on to the wall of the warehouse across the river.

Ephraim Phillips factory in Digbeth, now converted to [scru:club]

The club’s low ceilings and steel girders will be covered in 300 metres of LED lighting and there’s a custom-built VOID Acoustics sound system.

The club will open in three stages. First come the weekend club nights of electronic music from March, every Friday and Saturday plus Easter Sunday.

Acts appearing at the club include 808 State, Marshall Jefferson, Valentino Kanzyani, Barac, Priku, Steve Bug, Magda, Robert Dietz and Cabanne.

Then the next phase in April is the opening of a huge indoor garden bar lined with vines and lit by skylights in the roof. This can be used as a stand alone venue or an extension to the club to increase capacity to 1,500.

The final phase in the summer, to increase capacity to 4,000, is the opening of one of the biggest outdoor terraces in the UK for parties.