Swiss mobile repair chain launches first UK store

iKlinik chooses Birmingham city centre chosen for its first operation in the UK

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A Swiss mobile phone repair chain is opening its first UK shop in Birmingham's city centre.

iKlinik is launching its new base in New Street in the shop previously occupied by clothing store Old Guys Rule.

The company has agreed a ten-year lease at an annual rent of £82,500, on the 1,065 sq ft retail unit which is owned by Hortons’ Estate.

Established in Zurich in 2010, iKlinik offers an express repair service for smartphones and tablets on site.

In addition to the new Birmingham store, iKlinik has 23 stores across Switzerland, as well as an operation in Frankfurt which opened in 2015.

Steve Tommy, commercial surveyor at Hortons' Estate, said: "50a New Street occupies a prime position in the centre of Birmingham's busy retail district.

"As a result, it receives a huge amount of passing traffic from both shoppers and commuters on their way to New Street station.

"For a business such as iKlinik looking to establish itself in Birmingham, it's a great location."

The new store is due to open on January 28.

