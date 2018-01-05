Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget supermarket chain Lidl has signed up to open a new store on a retail park.

The German chain is to open a 20,000 sq ft store on a new park being developed by IM Properties in Birmingham Road, Bromsgrove.

The supermarket is due to open later this year and will create up to 40 new jobs.

The remaining 30,000 sq ft of space is being re-developed and surrounding areas landscaped in a bid to attract further tenants.

IM Properties' development manager Richard Sykes said: "Lidl adds real profile to the site and will be a huge draw for shoppers to the park when it opens.

"We always believed Bromsgrove offered a great opportunity to expand our retail portfolio and we're delighted to bring this significant economic boost to the town centre.

"While pleasing to be able to announce the arrival of Lidl, we are confident we will be announcing more occupiers in the new year."

IM Properties' other schemes include Mell Square Shopping Centre in Solihull, Blythe Valley Business Park near Tamworth and 55 Colmore Row in Birmingham city centre.