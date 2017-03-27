Star City casino could make a return

A casino could yet return to the Star City entertainment complex in Birmingham.

Last year, we reported that operator Genting was planning to close its casino at Star City in January with the loss of around 220 jobs.

Genting still retains a lease on the building so is now working with landlord Quadrant Estates on alternative uses for the vacant space there.

It is combining its administrative functions carried out by staff in Birmingham and Liverpool at office space within the building but it also looking at possible new uses.

A newly filed planning application suggests that a casino, albeit a much smaller one, could return to the ground floor of the venue where gaming tables are still in situ and used for training croupiers.

A new restaurant could also open.

A report accompanying the application said: "The proposal is to provide for the space to accommodate a range of possible uses - casino, training, leisure and restaurant.

"The landlord seeks flexibility to use the ground floor in the event that notice is served on Genting to vacate this space.

"However, if Genting continues to occupy this part of the building, it is proposed to be used for training facilities with provision for a small casino.

"The ground floor training room is likely to remain as existing though flexibility is sought in the event that the casino use continues.

"The main casino space on the first floor closed in January in response to changing market conditions in the gaming industry (which meant) the large casino space was not reflective of customer requirements."

Genting's Star City casino was one of the largest in the region and operated at the complex in Aston for 13 years but had been suffering in recent years and had reduced in size and entertainment.

In 2015, Genting opened its new Resorts World complex at the NEC in Solihull which has a casino, cinema, shops and several bars and is seen as a rival to Star City.

It also operates casinos in Birmingham city centre, Edgbaston and Coventry.

A spokesman for Genting said: "At this stage, we are considering a number of different possible options for the building in question."