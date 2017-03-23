Special MIPIM focus in Birmingham Post

The Birmingham Post is out today and has the second of our special supplements focusing on the MIPIM 2017.

The international property conference is held annually in Cannes and this year saw the Midlands' largest ever delegation in attendance.

Civic and business leaders from across the East and West Midlands teamed up in a show of force to highlight some of the key projects taking place and those still in the pipeline.

Among the stories featured in the supplements are Typhoo Wharf in Digbeth, Wolverhampton railway station and Coventry's new-look Co-op building.

Among those to write in the supplement are Deeley Group, Jaguar Land Rover and Wright Hassall.

Click through here to read our supplement from March 9 and here to see the latest supplement which is also available in print in this week's edition of the Birmingham Post.