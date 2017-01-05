Solihull is the most in demand area for property in the UK

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Solihull has been named as the most in demand area for property in the last quarter of 2016.

Research by eMoov.co.uk suggests that the town south of Birmingham has seen the biggest percentage of houses sold compared to any other area.

eMoov.co.uk attributes a percentage score based on the level of housing stock available compared to the amount of houses sold, with Solihull coming out on top.

Solihull toppled Bexley from first place, with a percentage score of 77% - 10% higher than second place Portsmouth.

It’s no surprise that Solihull is an in-demand area, having previously been named one of the best areas to live in the UK - although it lost this title in 2015 to Edinburgh.

Properties in the Solihull regularly reach over a million pounds - with a house on St Bernards Road selling for £1,125,000 in September.

Bristol, Northampton, Gloucester and Ipswich also featured in the top ten of property hotspots.

The research also shows where demand has increased and decreased in the latter of half of 2016 - with Solihull and Sandwell both showing up in the top ten for areas with biggest increase in demand.

Sandwell has seen the fifth biggest increase in demand, with a percentage change of 83%.

With an average property price of £125,609, which is around £50,000 cheaper than Birmingham, Sandwell could be a great area to invest in 2017.

The biggest decrease in demand belonged to Sunderland - with a drop of 63%.

Nationally, demand for properties has fallen by 7% overall, now standing at a total of 38%.

eMoov Founder and CEO, Russell Quirk, commented: “ A tough year for the UK market but it has come through it relatively unscathed.”

“Although changes to second home stamp duty thresholds and the Leave vote may have tainted demand slightly due to an air of uncertainty, there seem to be a number of areas that have benefited with the market almost turned on its head in terms of desirability to buyers.”

“2016 seems to have been a bit of a leveller where the property market is concerned, with many of the so-called “weaker” markets really seeing a spike in buyer demand, which will, in turn, result in a healthy increase in prices going into the New Year.”