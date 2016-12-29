How we use Cookies
Sofa.com eyes new home on Calthorpe Estate

Another furniture retailer has plans to open a shop on the Calthorpe Estate as its rejuvenation shows no signs of slowing down

The Village in Edgbaston
Sofa.com will join The Village in Edgbaston

A second furniture retailer is set to open a showroom on the Calthorpe Estate in Edgbaston.

Earlier this month, we reported that Oka, the company co-owned by David Cameron's mother-in-law, was due to launch a showroom next spring in Harborne Road.

Now, Sofa.com is poised to open a new shop in nearby Calthorpe Road.

Property group Calthorpe Estates has lodged plans to convert and extend a Victorian property at 43a Calthorpe Road to create the shop.

Although not listed, the three-storey building was constructed in the mid-1800s and was used as residential accommodation until being converted into offices in the 1960s.

It is currently occupied by bereavement charity Edwards Trust but this is due to relocate elsewhere on the estate.

A statement prepared in support of the planning application said: "In seeking to ensure that the property does not remain vacant, Calthorpe Estates has been in negotiations with potential occupiers who are attracted to invest within Edgbaston Village.

"Calthorpe Estates has an occupier interested in leasing the unit, namely Sofa.com, a bespoke furniture specialist who would be entirely appropriate within the village setting.

"It is considered that the site could be sensitively adapted to accommodate such a use while respecting the site's Conservation Area setting."

Sofa.com has showrooms in London, Scotland, Yorkshire and Bath and sells lounge and bedroom furniture and accessories.

The new store will feed into the wider regeneration plans by Calthorpe Estate which is leading a project called The Village, comprising new commercial premises, houses and public space on the roads around Greenfield Crescent.

