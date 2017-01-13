Smallbrook Queensway demolition set for go ahead

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A £70 million regeneration project including plans for one of Birmingham's tallest residential buildings is expected to get the green light next week.

City planners have been recommended to approve both elements of Commercial Estates Group's (CEG) project in Smallbrook Queensway which will see the end of part of the sweeping Ringway Centre spanning the length of the street.

The developer lodged plans last year to demolish the section from Holloway Circus to Hurst Street, including the bridge, and replace it with a part nine-storey and part-26 storey complex containing 309 apartments.

There would be 106 one-bedroom, 189 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments alongside retail or leisure units on the ground floor and basement parking for 101 cars and 223 bikes.

A second phase of the project would see the remaining section up to Debenhams renovated, with an additional two storeys and a rear extension at first floor level.

It will be reclad in glass to form office space and ground-floor retail units with a basement parking for 90 cars and 164 bikes.

Snobs nightclub on the corner of Hurst Street will be unaffected by the project but, as reported earlier this week, the scheme would signal the end of the old Electric building opposite.

An economic report prepared in support of the application said more than 600 temporary construction jobs would be created by the overall project which has come under fire from campaigners over the loss of Birmingham's 1960s architecture.

Birmingham City Council's planning committee is due to meet next Thursday where officers have recommended both planning applications are approved.

Also know as SBQ1-4, the Ringway Centre was designed by James Roberts, the architect behind Birmingham's famous Rotunda in New Street, and completed in 1962.