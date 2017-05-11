Shortlist unveiled for ICE Awards

The top civil engineering projects from across the West Midlands will do battle next week at the annual ICE Awards.

A total of 26 projects, from highway upgrades to railway bridges, have been shortlisted by the judging panel across ten categories.

The annual awards, which takes place at the ICC in Birmingham on May 17, recognise outstanding examples of West Midlands' design and construction completed in 2016.

The award categories are communication, construction, education, geotechnical, heritage, innovation, partnership, studies & research, sustainability and team achievement (shortlist below).

Professor Tim Broyd, president of the Institution of Civil Engineers, will present the awards at the dinner which will be attended by more than 300 representatives from the built environment sector.

A special preview supplement head of the awards has also been published online and in this week's Birmingham Post which is out today.

Chairman of ICE West Midlands Yvonne Aust said: "The awards are our opportunity to celebrate the great infrastructure projects in our region and recognise not only the projects but the teams of professional civil engineers who help to deliver them.

"The broad range of infrastructure projects represented this year from across the region demonstrate the wealth of skills needed by those important engineers who ensure our daily lives run smoothly.

"Their vital skills enable us to travel to work, drink clean water and ensure our communities are safe. All these projects help to make our lives easier and bring educational, economic and social benefits to the region."

"These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the civil engineering profession and the inspirational people and teams who are often unseen but who help our society to function and improve our lives."

Guest speaker at the event will be BBC2 Horizon presenter Iain Stewart.

The full shortlist is:

Project name: A45 south bridge replacement

Client: Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Partners: Carillion Civil Engineering, SLC Rail, Network Rail

Award category: Partnership, Construction, Communication

Project name: AECOM - State highway 16 causeway upgrade

Client: AECOM

Award category: Team Achievement

Project name: B4451/B4100 Dual Carriageway, Gaydon (top)

Client: Warwickshire County Council

Award category: Partnership

Project name: Bromlow distribution service reservoir replacement scheme

Client: Severn Trent Water

Partners: Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB)

Award category: Partnership

Project name: Bromsgrove Electrification Project

Client: Network Rail

Partners: Volker Rail Ltd, ABC Electrification Limited, Buckingham Group, Siemens Rail Automation Contracting Limited, Mott MacDonald

Award category: Partnership

Project name: Building the engineers of the future

Client: Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB) STEM and People Development

Award category: Education

Project name: DCL 121 masonry arch railway bridge

Client: Network Rail

Award category: Heritage

Masonry Arch Railway Bridge

Project name: Christian Christodoulou - educational activities

Client: AECOM

Award category: Education

Project name: Elland Road Bridge

Client: Canal and River Trust

Partners: Arcadis, Kier

Award category: Team Achievement

Project name: Ferry Bridge restoration

Client: Amey/Staffordshire County Council Highways Partnership

Partners: Amey LG/Staffordshire Highways Operation, Currall, Lewis and Martin Ltd, Inertia Consulting

Award category: Heritage

Project name: Harrowby Road, Bilston

Client: Kier Partnership Homes

Partners: Patrick Parsons, Deep Soil Mixing

Award category: Geotechnical, Sustainability, Innovation

Project name: Highways England spatial planning arrangement - AECOM

Client: Highways England

Partners: AECOM, Systra, Turley Associates, GVA

Award category: Partnership

Project name: Hoobrook Link Road

Client: Worcestershire County Council

Partners: CH2M, Alun Griffiths

Award category: Construction

Project name: Istanbul strait road tunnel crossing (Eurasia Tunnel)

Client: Avrasya Tuneli Isletme Insaat ve Yatirim A.S

Partner: Arup

Award category: Team Achievement

Project name: Jackfield Stabilisation

Client: Telford & Wrekin Council

Partners: Jacobs UK, McPhillips (Wellington)

Award category: Geotechnical

Jackfield Stabilisation

Project name: Ludlow Sewage Treatment Works (STW) Hydraulic Extension

Client: Severn Trent Water

Partners: Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB)

Award category: Innovation

Project name: Midlands Connect

Client: Midlands Connect

Partners: Atkins, WSP, Jacobs, Mott MacDonald

Award category: Partnership

Project name: Mouchel Technician, Apprentice and Graduate learning and development training programme

Client: Mouchel

Award category: Education

Project name: Perry Barr and Witton FRMS (Flood Risk Management Scheme) Phase 1

Client: Environment Agency

Partners: CH2M, Jackson Civil Engineering

Award category: Heritage, Partnership

Project name: Pratt's Mill aqueduct (RRN1/5) Wyrley and Essington canal

Client: AECOM

Partners: Amalgamated Construction Limited, Network Rail

Award category: Heritage, Partnership, Construction

Project name: Remediation of Oakamoor landslip

Client: Mr Tester & Mrs King

Partners: David Symonds Associates, Ground Investigation & Piling Ltd, George Law Ltd, Foundation Piling Ltd, M&J Drilling

Award category: Geotechnical, Partnership

Project name: Rapid low cost water quality assessment for all

Client: Department of Civil Engineering, University of Birmingham

Partners: Oxfam, Head of Water and Sanitation, Diageo Foundation

Award category: Studies & Research

Project name: Solihull Town Centre Radial Bus Priority Improvement (RBPI) - Lode Lane Route Enhancement

Client: Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Partners: Atkins

Award category: Communication, Sustainability

Project name: Stafford western access route - flood compensation works

Client: Staffordshire County Council

Partners: Amey, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, Land & Water Services

Award category: Sustainability, Geotechnical

Project name: Sustainable Structural Concrete - a concept for future design

Client: AECOM

Partners: Loughborough University

Award category: Studies & Research

Project name: The Oculus - University of Warwick new teaching and learning building

Client: University of Warwick

Partners: Pick Everard, Wilmott Dixon, Berman Guedes Stretton, Copeland Wedge Associates (CWA), B & K Structues

Award category: Construction, Innovation, Partnership