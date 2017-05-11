Shortlist unveiled for ICE Awards

The top civil engineering projects from across the West Midlands will do battle next week at the annual ICE Awards.
A total of 26 projects, from highway upgrades to railway bridges, have been shortlisted by the judging panel across ten categories.
The annual awards, which takes place at the ICC in Birmingham on May 17, recognise outstanding examples of West Midlands' design and construction completed in 2016.
The award categories are communication, construction, education, geotechnical, heritage, innovation, partnership, studies & research, sustainability and team achievement (shortlist below).
Professor Tim Broyd, president of the Institution of Civil Engineers, will present the awards at the dinner which will be attended by more than 300 representatives from the built environment sector.
A special preview supplement head of the awards has also been published online and in this week's Birmingham Post which is out today.
Chairman of ICE West Midlands Yvonne Aust said: "The awards are our opportunity to celebrate the great infrastructure projects in our region and recognise not only the projects but the teams of professional civil engineers who help to deliver them.
"The broad range of infrastructure projects represented this year from across the region demonstrate the wealth of skills needed by those important engineers who ensure our daily lives run smoothly.
"Their vital skills enable us to travel to work, drink clean water and ensure our communities are safe. All these projects help to make our lives easier and bring educational, economic and social benefits to the region."
"These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the civil engineering profession and the inspirational people and teams who are often unseen but who help our society to function and improve our lives."
Guest speaker at the event will be BBC2 Horizon presenter Iain Stewart.
The full shortlist is:
Project name: A45 south bridge replacement
Client: Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
Partners: Carillion Civil Engineering, SLC Rail, Network Rail
Award category: Partnership, Construction, Communication
Project name: AECOM - State highway 16 causeway upgrade
Client: AECOM
Award category: Team Achievement
Project name: B4451/B4100 Dual Carriageway, Gaydon (top)
Client: Warwickshire County Council
Award category: Partnership
Project name: Bromlow distribution service reservoir replacement scheme
Client: Severn Trent Water
Partners: Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB)
Award category: Partnership
Project name: Bromsgrove Electrification Project
Client: Network Rail
Partners: Volker Rail Ltd, ABC Electrification Limited, Buckingham Group, Siemens Rail Automation Contracting Limited, Mott MacDonald
Award category: Partnership
Project name: Building the engineers of the future
Client: Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB) STEM and People Development
Award category: Education
Project name: DCL 121 masonry arch railway bridge
Client: Network Rail
Award category: Heritage
Project name: Christian Christodoulou - educational activities
Client: AECOM
Award category: Education
Project name: Elland Road Bridge
Client: Canal and River Trust
Partners: Arcadis, Kier
Award category: Team Achievement
Project name: Ferry Bridge restoration
Client: Amey/Staffordshire County Council Highways Partnership
Partners: Amey LG/Staffordshire Highways Operation, Currall, Lewis and Martin Ltd, Inertia Consulting
Award category: Heritage
Project name: Harrowby Road, Bilston
Client: Kier Partnership Homes
Partners: Patrick Parsons, Deep Soil Mixing
Award category: Geotechnical, Sustainability, Innovation
Project name: Highways England spatial planning arrangement - AECOM
Client: Highways England
Partners: AECOM, Systra, Turley Associates, GVA
Award category: Partnership
Project name: Hoobrook Link Road
Client: Worcestershire County Council
Partners: CH2M, Alun Griffiths
Award category: Construction
Project name: Istanbul strait road tunnel crossing (Eurasia Tunnel)
Client: Avrasya Tuneli Isletme Insaat ve Yatirim A.S
Partner: Arup
Award category: Team Achievement
Project name: Jackfield Stabilisation
Client: Telford & Wrekin Council
Partners: Jacobs UK, McPhillips (Wellington)
Award category: Geotechnical
Project name: Ludlow Sewage Treatment Works (STW) Hydraulic Extension
Client: Severn Trent Water
Partners: Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB)
Award category: Innovation
Project name: Midlands Connect
Client: Midlands Connect
Partners: Atkins, WSP, Jacobs, Mott MacDonald
Award category: Partnership
Project name: Mouchel Technician, Apprentice and Graduate learning and development training programme
Client: Mouchel
Award category: Education
Project name: Perry Barr and Witton FRMS (Flood Risk Management Scheme) Phase 1
Client: Environment Agency
Partners: CH2M, Jackson Civil Engineering
Award category: Heritage, Partnership
Project name: Pratt's Mill aqueduct (RRN1/5) Wyrley and Essington canal
Client: AECOM
Partners: Amalgamated Construction Limited, Network Rail
Award category: Heritage, Partnership, Construction
Project name: Remediation of Oakamoor landslip
Client: Mr Tester & Mrs King
Partners: David Symonds Associates, Ground Investigation & Piling Ltd, George Law Ltd, Foundation Piling Ltd, M&J Drilling
Award category: Geotechnical, Partnership
Project name: Rapid low cost water quality assessment for all
Client: Department of Civil Engineering, University of Birmingham
Partners: Oxfam, Head of Water and Sanitation, Diageo Foundation
Award category: Studies & Research
Project name: Solihull Town Centre Radial Bus Priority Improvement (RBPI) - Lode Lane Route Enhancement
Client: Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
Partners: Atkins
Award category: Communication, Sustainability
Project name: Stafford western access route - flood compensation works
Client: Staffordshire County Council
Partners: Amey, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, Land & Water Services
Award category: Sustainability, Geotechnical
Project name: Sustainable Structural Concrete - a concept for future design
Client: AECOM
Partners: Loughborough University
Award category: Studies & Research
Project name: The Oculus - University of Warwick new teaching and learning building
Client: University of Warwick
Partners: Pick Everard, Wilmott Dixon, Berman Guedes Stretton, Copeland Wedge Associates (CWA), B & K Structues
Award category: Construction, Innovation, Partnership