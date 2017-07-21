Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Country construction contractor Shaylor Group has been appointed to the Government's new major fit-out framework to deliver its estate reorganisation programme.

Known as the 'Government Hubs' programme, it is overseeing the structural reorganisation to reduce its office estate including HM Revenue & Customs which is consolidating its West Midlands offices into Birmingham city centre.

This will be one of 13 regional HMRC centres across the country.

The four-year framework has been split into three lots of which Aldridge-based Shaylor successfully bid for a place on two, covering projects with construction values below £25 million.

The company has secured a spot on the northern and southern lots, joining other contractors such as Mace, Overbury, Wates and Interserve.

Shaylor is also on framework agreements with the Ministry of Justice and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Chief executive Stephen Shaylor said: "This is a fantastic win for the company, building upon our existing strong reputation and performance in the fit-out sector.

"We have established a dedicated delivery team within the business and look forward to starting what promises to be an exciting four year relationship with HMRC."