Birmingham is undergoing a period of unprecedented change at the moment.

And this can be seen none more so than when taking a look at the city's built environment and how the landscape is changing so quickly.

We have collected together below some of the regeneration and development projects which we reported on during 2017 and which, in most cases, were largely unknown to us just a year ago.

Plans for the third building on the £700 million Paradise development - called One Centenary Way - were lodged just before Christmas.

If approved as proposed, it will be 13 storeys tall and have 280,000 sq ft of mainly office accommodation with some other uses, most likely cafés or shops, at ground floor level.

The application site was occupied by the old conservatoire building Adrian Boult Hall and the rather dark and dank Fletchers Walk precinct but the bulldozers moved on site in the autumn to start bringing them down.

When one hears that a developer has revised their plans for new apartments, it usually means they have added a few extra units or increased the parking provision but not so with Nikal.

Planning permission was in place for 223 apartments, a public square and retail units across two blocks of nine and 16 storeys respectively at Exchange Square.

But the group decided it wanted to go large so in October unveiled it had redesigned the project to comprise a part seven-storey, part 46-storey residential tower containing around 565 apartments with outdoor terraces, garden areas, retail units and a residents' sky lounge.

The rise and rise in private student accommodation developments in Birmingham has been nothing short of phenomenal but this one from October may just top the list in recent years for ambition.

Joint applicants Lench's Trust and ES Lancaster Birmingham are planning to build 1,023 bedrooms across three blocks of accommodation reaching nine, 13 and 24 storeys respectively in a C-shaped complex.

Common areas would include a cinema room, reception, offices, lobby and a kitchen and the upper ground level will have a landscaped courtyard.

(Image: Urban Innovations)

Christmas came four days early for developer Moda Living as it was handed the green light for this project by the city council.

Its vision for what is currently a pretty sorry-looking site in Broad Street is to build a 42-storey tower containing 481 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, which will only be available to rent.

There will be a host of facilities for residents such as smart lifts, an app and free wi-fi but the pièce de résistance has to be the 200-metre running track which will sit atop a three-storey podium.

In May, it was finally announced which hotel operator would be bringing Birmingham's historic Grand building in Colmore Row back to life.

Principal Hotel Company has built its reputation on opening hotels in landmark, city centre sites and they do not come much more landmark than The Grand.

Due to open in early 2019, its plans include 180 bedrooms, conferencing and banqueting space, a restaurant and bar, a spa and the city's first rooftop infinity pool.

And in a similar vein, a US hotel group chose another of Birmingham's landmark buildings to be the location of its first investment in Europe.

Dream Hotels, which runs venues in the US and Asia, has signed up to open a new 147-bedroom hotel in Methodist Central Hall, Corporation Street.

It will form the centrepiece of what will be a massive regeneration of one of Birmingham's most neglected yet beautiful buildings to include a 75-bedroom apart-hotel, rooftop bar and restaurant and the retention of existing ground floor units for use as retail, offices or café space.

(Image: ICA)

Manchester-based developer MCR lodged its £275 million plans towards the end of 2017 for this long-neglected site after buying the complex in 2015.

The company wants to build 1,009 units, the vast majority of which will be apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, along with 34, three-bedroom townhouses, which will be available to rent only.

The development, to be called New Monaco, will include two towers, of 26 and 29 storeys respectively, fronting onto Bristol Street with ground floor commercial units to house shops and cafés, basement car parking, a concierge, gym and cycle club.

A car park near Birmingham's famous Hippodrome theatre will be the home of a new complex with 379 apartments.

The land on the corner of Skinner Lane and Pershore Street will be redeveloped by Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital in a series of blocks, reaching from one to 14 storeys at its highest point.

The development will be called 'Timber Yard' as a nod to the area's historical usage and will contain units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, parking and ground floor commercial space.

(Image: Claridge Architects)

The second phase of what will be a sizeable new office-led development in the city centre was unveiled during 2017.

Axis Square, as it will be called, will replace the site next to the Mailbox shopping mall where the the Axis building currently sits.

Phase one will see the end of the Axis building and its replacement with an office block of a similar size and phase two will contain three further office blocks of five, 14 and 23 storeys respectively.

This story has been rumbling on in the background for a few years but in 2017 we finally saw some firm steps towards deciding the future of this site.

The Flapper is a popular live music venue which sits on Birmingham's historic canal network close to Brindleyplace.

But it was bought by property group Baskerville Wharf in 2010 and last year the company submitted its plans for redevelopment which comprise 66 new apartments in a complex of three blocks of five, seven and 12 storeys.

There would also be space for a ground floor café or restaurant and 66 bikes.

(Image: St Paul's Associates)

This is another project which has attracted both the attention and the ire of campaigners in the city.

Barratt Homes wants to build 778 apartments and townhouses on a vacant, 21.5-acre plot on the corner of Bristol Street and Belgrave Middleway but it also wants to demolish a former church called St Luke's and an old council office building known as Highgate Centre.

Heritage campaigners are still battling to save the two buildings after Barratt Homes redesigned and resubmitted its plans before Christmas.

(Image: IDP)

Here's another long-running project which had dropped off the radar before resurfacing towards the end of 2017.

The seven-storey Beneficial Building, in Paradise Circus Queensway, has become a redundant and largely vacant complex and its most famous tenant was legendary Birmingham nightclub Snobs which shut up shop there in September 2014 after finding a new home in Smallbrook Queensway.

Latest plans for the site comprise a boutique, 130-bedroom hotel and some ground floor retail and commercial space.

It would seem developers have been waking up to the potential of building in the Southside area and off Bristol Street.

This project is eyeing a run-down site once occupied by the Kent Street bath houses.

The £100 million scheme would see 400 apartments to rent and a further 100 units to buy built on what is now a pretty ugly and derelict plot.

There will also be a public courtyard, retail space, rooftop garden terrace and private residents' hub across five principal buildings, with heights ranging from six to 18 storeys.

(Image: Grid)

This site became embroiled in a long-running supermarket development involving Tesco.

For years, the retailer was planning to build a giant new store on nine acres of land at the corner of Hazelwell Lane and Pershore Road in Stirchley.

But in November, Birmingham-based property investor and developer Seven Capital announced it had bought the land with the aim of turning it into a mixed-use complex of residential and retail units.

It is still early days and a planning application has not yet been lodged with the city council.

Soho Loop has long been set aside for a new housing estate and in 2015 permission was granted to build 500 houses there but last summer a new development team acquired the derelict 12-acre plot off Dudley Road.

A joint venture comprising London-based developers Apsley House Capital and Galliard Homes teamed up with investor Claremont Property Group to announce they were planning to build up to 800 new homes.

No further details have since been announced on this project.

While this development is one of the smaller ones to cross our paths, it is no less significant because of its location.

Early in 2017, developer Queensbridge Homes lodged plans with Birmingham City Council to build 32 apartments on a vacant plot of land in Hampton Street, in the Gun Quarter.

Crucially though, the application site is just 60 metres away from live music venue and nightclub The Asylum which is well known for its live gigs and alternative music nights called Uprawr.

A land deal was struck last summer which could see more than 370 new apartments built next to one of Birmingham's most famous sporting venues.

The UK arm of German investment group Patrizia acquired four acres of land next to Edgbaston stadium from Warwickshire Country Cricket Club and the Homes and Communities Agency.

It said at the time it wanted to build 375 apartments, parking for residents, ground floor space for shops and a new access road in a project worth £85 million.

A new block of flats will be built next to one of Birmingham's newest hotels.

Park Regis only opened in Broad Street in spring 2016 but developer Seven Capital is pressing ahead with its plans to expand the site.

The company won planning permission in October to construct an apartment block reaching up to 17 storeys on part of the car park which currently serves the hotel.

There will be 228 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, and 115 replacement parking spaces for the hotel alongside six ground-floor commercial units.