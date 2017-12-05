Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Regeneration and development firm Seven Capital has acquired a 5.5-acre site in north Birmingham which was once the centre of a 'store wars' battle.

The plot lies between Sutton Road and Orphanage Road, in Erdington, and was previously used as a Colliers car showroom and workshop premises and also housed eight-storey office block Honeywell House.

It was previously going to house a Sainsbury's supermarket but the project became embroiled in a legal battle and never got off the ground.

Birmingham-based Seven Capital has submitted plans to convert the offices into 84 apartments and said it wanted to create a comprehensive design for the remainder of the site that would include a mix of residential and commercial uses.

Director Samuel Clark said: "This site has remained an eyesore for a number of years while the surrounding area has benefited from continued investment including Erdington Leisure Centre, Erdington Skills Centre and the ongoing regeneration of the Lyndhurst Estate.

"We are pleased to now be able to play our part in the reinvigoration of this part of Erdington and continue our investment both within and outside the city centre.

"We will soon be bringing forward plans to transform the location into an attractive and inviting place to live and work."

Subject to consultation with the city council and local residents, a full planning application will be submitted in the new year, with works starting immediately after.