This secret basement is going to be Birmingham's biggest underground bar

  • Updated
  • By

A basement boiler room at The Grand will be refurbished into an underground bar

The basement at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham
Birmingham is to get a huge underground bar as part of the redevelopment going on at The Grand hotel, we can reveal.

The bar will be the biggest the city has seen and created in a 5,000 sq ft former boiler room of the historic building in Colmore Row.

We have been given a sneak preview of the space which will be transformed into the new bar after the hotel opens in 2018. Check out our video of the incredible space above.

Work will begin on converting the secret basement at The Grand Hotel into a underground pub
Tony Green, chief executive of Hortons Estate, told us: “The basement is completely separate to the hotel plans - we’ve been speaking to various pubs and bars about taking over the space ready for opening within two years. We’ve already had a lot of interest.”

Latest plans revealed for The Grand as public get first chance to see it

The basement will reopen as an old style boozer serving local ales, beers and food with a decor that will play up to The Grand’s rich history. It's entrance will be on Barwick Street.

The view from the balcony of the Grand Hotel
“We’re keen for the bar to have a very traditional and historic feel so we want to create a pub rather than a cocktail bar,” Mr Green added.

The Grand is already home to popular cocktail bar The Alchemist which also has a stunning basement bar - but is much smaller in size.

The downstairs bar at The Alchemist
There is also a speakeasy bar opening in the basement of the Liquor Store at The Grand on Colmore Row.

The proposed new underground pub is likely to be more similar to the Bacchus Bar underneath the Burlington Hotel in New Street. Bacchus Bar is well established and popular for its historic decor, ambience and atmospheric location.

The old basement corridors and old Boiler Room that will be transformed into a underground pub
The old basement corridors and old Boiler Room that will be transformed into a underground pub

In The Grand’s underground bar the owners plan to serve beers, wine, spirits as well as quality British dishes, similar to the nearby Purecraft Bar and Kitchen co-owned by Simpsons chef patron Andreas Antona.

Graham Young The walk to the bar at Bacchus
The atmospheric underground Bacchus has a medieval decor

Purecraft has built up a reputation serving its own beer plus 75 bottled beers from around the world and outstanding food including crispy black pudding, with fried duck egg and sourdough and their famous Scotch egg.

