The office agency team from international real estate consultancy Savills has been appointed as joint commercial letting agency for part of Birmingham's Brindleyplace estate.

The brief covers the six buildings and public realm areas acquired earlier this year by clients of HSBC Alternative Investments which are managed on its behalf by long-term asset managers Hines UK.

Raj Rajput, managing director of asset management at Hines UK, said: "Alongside their outstanding track record, the Savills team brings a fresh perspective, making them an excellent choice to work alongside agency GVA in finding the right occupiers for Brindleyplace.

"Following the acquisition by clients of HSBC Alternative Investments, as with any change of ownership, this is an opportunity to re-evaluate our current services and utilise fresh ideas and new ways of thinking.

"We are therefore taking this opportunity to review our estate strategy as a whole, breaking down preconceptions of the estate and ensuring that it is well positioned to continue offering outstanding commercial space in a unique managed environment."

The appointment of Savills comes ahead of a planned £4 million investment into the estate which will see refurbishments throughout the buildings and public realm.

Mr Rajput added: "The investment that will be delivered at Brindleyplace is the latest step in the evolution of this truly landmark location.

"Brindleyplace set the blueprint for office-led mixed use development, an approach that we have now seen replicated countless times across the country and beyond.

"It is vital that we ensure Brindleyplace remains relevant and attractive to occupiers by constantly evaluating and improving both the physical environment and our services, for building users and estate visitors to receive the very best experience.

"We are currently identifying future opportunities that will enable us to add extra value to the estate and ensure that Brindleyplace remains one of Birmingham's leading commercial destinations."