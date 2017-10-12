Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors is relocating its West Midlands team to Colmore Row in Birmingham city centre.

The professional trade body announced in April that it was planning to leave its home in Coventry after sluggish progress on the city's Friargate development.

It has announced it will be taking up residence in the newly refurbished 55 Colmore Row building early next year after agreeing a deal for the whole of the fifth floor and half of the ground floor.

RICS will join tenants such as law firm Pinsent Masons and property consultancy Savills.

Chief executive Sean Tompkins said: "We have for a long time looked to move our operational headquarters from Coventry and we are pleased to announce that we will be moving into central Birmingham come 2018.

"55 Colmore Row not only gives us a more flexible space, it brings us into the centre of a significant city allowing us the opportunity to better engage the profession, employers of the profession and raise awareness and inspire the next generation."

The move will coincide with the RICS' 150th anniversary.