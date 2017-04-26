RICS to relocate team to Birmingham

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors is moving its Coventry-based team to Birmingham just weeks after turning its back on a move to the latter's Friargate development.

RICS will move all of its staff from Coventry to a new home in Birmingham city centre by the end of this year.

A statement suggests the property industry body has decided upon the move as a result of the slow progress of Coventry City Council's flagship Friargate development next to the railway station.

RICS chief executive Sean Tompkins said: "Since April 2014, one of RICS' organisational priorities has been the relocation of our Coventry operations to a more suitable workspace for a growing global 21st century professional body.

"We have since explored a variety of options including moving to alternative premises in Coventry, relocation to Birmingham and the refurbishment of existing premises.

"Having carefully assessed each viable option, we can announce we will be moving our entire Coventry-based operations to new grade A premises in Birmingham city centre.

"We intend to complete our move by the end of 2017.

"While we are obviously disappointed the proposal to move into a new development in Coventry city centre did not materialise in the timescales originally envisaged, we are more than satisfied that our new premises will fit our organisational needs and vision for the future."

RICS has been asked if any jobs are at risk as a result of the move and how many staff members will be affected by the relocation.