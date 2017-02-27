RICS recognises The Grand in awards shortlist

The multimillion-pound revamp of Birmingham's historic former Grand Hotel building in Colmore Row is in line for a trio of awards later this year.
The shortlist for the West Midlands Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2017 has included the Grade II*-listed building three times.
Owner Hortons' Estate has been carrying out a long-running regeneration of The Grand, as it is now called, for several years and has signed up a host of new occupiers including retailer Cycle Republic, bar The Alchemist and insurance firm CNA Hardy.
Also featuring in the 2017 shortlist are the new Birmingham Dental Hospital and School of Dentistry, on the former Pebble Mill site in Edgbaston, which appears three times as well, The Swan Wing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford and Lye & Wollescote Cemetery Chapels in Stourbridge.
The awards celebrate the best of the built environment across the West Midlands county, Herefordshire, Warwickshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire in eight categories.
An overall project of the year will then be chosen from these category winners.
This was won last year by the newly regenerated New Street station and Grand Central shopping centre which went on to win the national title in October as well - the first time a West Midlands project has ever been crowned UK winner in the history of the RICS Awards.
Chair of the West Midlands judging panel Gurdip Chamba said: "This project was only the beginning of things to come for our region.
"The West Midlands is regenerating itself into the place we all love and this year's projects continue to showcase the talent behind the future of our built environment.
"There is an exceptional calibre of projects this year and I look forward to celebrating their success in May."
The annual ceremony takes place on May 18 with winners going forward to the national ceremony later in the year.
The full shortlist is
Building Conservation
Compton Verney, Warwick
Holy Trinity, Stratford-upon-Avon
Lye & Wollescote Cemetery Chapels, Stourbridge
The Grand, shops and offices - phase one, Birmingham
The Swan Wing, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
Whitegates Shippon, Shropshire
Commercial
Baskerville House, Birmingham
iCentrum, Innovation Birmingham Campus
Midland Metro, Birmingham city centre extension
The Grand, shops and offices - phase one, Birmingham
Community Benefit
Birmingham Dental Hospital and School of Dentistry, Edgbaston
Lye & Wollescote Cemetery Chapels, Stourbridge
Perdiswell Leisure Centre, Worcester
Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire
The Swan Wing, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
University of Birmingham School
Willow Barns Extra Care development, Stoke-on-Trent
Wilson Stuart NHS & Community Hub, Birmingham
Design through Innovation
Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham
Birmingham Dental Hospital and School of Dentistry, Edgbaston
Birmingham Dogs Home
University of Birmingham' Institute of Forestry Research, Stafford
University of Birmingham School
University of Warwick
Infrastructure
Birmingham Dental Hospital and School of Dentistry, Edgbaston
Midland Metro, Birmingham city centre extension
University of Birmingham' Institute of Forestry Research, Stafford
Regeneration
iCentrum, Aston
Lord Swraj Paul Business School, University of Wolverhampton
Majestic Court, Stoke-on-Trent
Midland Metro, Birmingham city centre extension
The Crofts, Smethwick
The Grand, shops and offices - phase one, Birmingham
Residential
Chamberlain Residence Scheme, Birmingham
Majestic Court, Stoke-on-Trent
Sayer Court, Leamington Spa
The Crofts, Smethwick
Willow Barns Extra Care development, Stoke-on-Trent
Tourism and Leisure
Compton Verney, Warwick
Perdiswell Leisure Centre, Worcester
Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire
The Play's The Thing Exhibition, Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford-upon-Avon