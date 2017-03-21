How we use Cookies
Revealed - First pictures of how new sky bar in Colmore Row will look

  • Updated
  • By

New images give a glimpse into dining 24 floors above the city centre at the top of the new office building

103 Colmore Row - How it will look
New images showing how Birmingham's latest city centre rooftop restaurant will look have been revealed.

The CGIs show the new venue atop 103 Colmore Row, the replacement for the old NatWest Tower which is now in the finally stages of being demolished.

The restaurant will be on the 24th floor of the £60 million development and have a bar and room for 175 diners with 26ft tall windows all around its perimeter, providing panoramic views of the city.

The interior will have black marble flooring, timber and artwork as well as a dedicated lift from the building's lobby.

Developers behind the project say the restaurant will create a glowing lantern effect at night which will be visible for miles.

A ground floor venue is also planned which will have a 50-seat café and bar.

Another CGI of the new restaurant
The new roof-top restaurant will join Birmingham's other sky bars at The Cube and Park Regis hotel in Broad Street while another is planned near Grand Central.

103 Colmore Row, which will also have 19 floors of new office accommodation, is being developed by Rockpring and Sterling Property Ventures which are currently shortlisting potential operators for both venues.

Eric Linden, European director at Rockspring, said: "103 will be Birmingham's tallest office building. It has a prominent position affording fantastic views of the city and surrounding counties.

"The inclusion of a skyline restaurant in the scheme is important to us. It means these vistas can be enjoyed, not just by occupiers of the building but by the general public too."

James Howarth, managing director of Sterling, added: "The restaurant at 103 will be an exciting addition to Birmingham's already vibrant dining scene and synonymous with some of London's skyscrapers."

NatWest Tower was designed by renowned Birmingham architect John Madin and opened in 1974 but has been vacant since 2003.

How the new 103 Colmore Row will look among its neighbours
The green light for its demolition was awarded in summer 2015 and construction on its replacement is due to start this summer and be finished in mid-2019.

