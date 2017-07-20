The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Mexican and South American bar and restaurant group is to open its next venue in Sutton Coldfield.

Bodega will be housed in the former bathroom and kitchen fittings store Ripples in Birmingham Road.

Due to open in October, it will be the fifth Bodega to open since the brand launched in 2010 in Birmingham city centre.

Matt Scriven, owner of Bitters 'n' Twisted which operates the Bodega restaurants, said: "A great opportunity has arisen for us to expand our Birmingham-based group into Sutton Coldfield.

"We're very excited to see how popular our cuisine and cocktails are outside the city centre and how we might be able to tailor our offering going forward for a new group of fans."

Bodega has grown steadily since first launching and the group opened a second restaurant in 2014 in Worcester city centre followed by venues in Derby and Leicester.

It specialises in food such as burritos, nachos, tacos and halloumi burgers alongside Mexican and South American cocktails.

Bitters 'n' Twisted's other venues include Marmalade at The Rep theatre in Broad Street and The Rose Villa Tavern pub in the Jewellery Quarter.