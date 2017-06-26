How we use Cookies
Remembrance Centre shortlisted for RIBA Stirling Prize

Information and exhibition hub at National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire will battle 48 other projects for one of the most prestigious prizes in architecture

Rob Parrish Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire
The Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum is in with a chance of winning the prestigious Stirling Prize for architecture.

The £15.7 million building in Alrewas, Staffordshire, was the only West Midlands project named among 49 national award winners by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The centre opened in October and provides information, films and exhibitions on remembrance and the National Memorial Arboretum.

Designed by Birmingham practice Glenn Howells Architects, it is now on the longlist for the annual Stirling Prize which recognises buildings of exception architectural merit.

The judges' citation said: "A strong sense of anticipation precedes some projects just because of their very special nature and the Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum does not disappoint.

"A well-proportioned, neo-classical façade projects the appropriate level of gravitas associated with a building of such importance.

"The client preferred to use timber as the main material and it does indeed add a softness and human scale to an otherwise relentless colonnade."

The building rises to the challenge of unifying an existing chapel, a former visitor centre and external spaces and gardens.

"It addresses the Armed Forces Memorial in a powerful way."

Earlier this year, it won a regional RIBA Award and was named as the overall West Midlands Building of the Year for 2017.

Among the other projects listed for the 2017 Stirling Prize are Hastings Pier, Liverpool Philharmonic and the home of the Metropolitan Police at New Scotland Yard.

