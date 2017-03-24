How we use Cookies
Record year for Shaylor Group

Construction contractor says it now expects revenue to surpass the £150 million barrier after securing its place on several frameworks

West Midlands construction group Shaylor has announced a record year after breaking through the £100 million turnover barrier.

The company, which is headquartered in Aldridge, says revenue hit £101 million for the year to October 2016, up from £81 million in 2015.

Pre-tax profit has also climbed to £4.7 million from £3.2 million the previous year.

The company said it had benefited from securing places on several frameworks which had provided a stable platform for growth with the figure now sitting at 30 nationwide.

Newly appointed framework places with clients include The Royal Parks Agency, Central England Co-operative and HMRC Estates.

Chief financial officer Paul Hooper-Keeley said: "We are incredibly proud to have continued strongly on our upward trajectory with significant top and bottom line growth.

"This reflects our clients' confidence in our operating standards and we anticipate another record-breaking year ahead, with our current order book reflecting over £210 million that will contribute in excess of £150 million revenues for the period."

Chief executive Stephen Shaylor added: "Our strategy of planned and managed growth while building a resilient business geared around strength and probity continues to yield results.

"We have aligned our business practices and resources to deliver an outstanding quality product and I am confident of further building on our success in the year ahead."

Shaylor Group was formed in 1969 and is a second generation, family-owned contractor.

