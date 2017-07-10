How we use Cookies
Property developer moves HQ to Birmingham

Henry Davidson Developments is relocating from the East Midlands in order to expand its team and increase capacity to bid for new contracts

City of Birmingham
Henry Davidson Developments is relocating its head office to Birmingham

A property developer is relocating its head office from the East Midlands to Birmingham after securing a £2 million investment from Finance Birmingham.

Henry Davidson Developments (HDD) is currently working on a number of large scale projects across the Midlands including the £80 million Lichfield Friarsgate site.

The Nottingham-based business is moving in order to expand the team and increase its capacity to bid for and deliver more projects across the UK.

Founded in 1992, HDD specialises in residential and retail-led, mixed use developments.

Chief executive Scott Davidson said: "We're currently working on a number of exciting schemes across the UK and the investment from Finance Birmingham will help us to leverage the success of previous and current projects, helping the business to expand and ultimately accelerating our growth.

Wanted: Investor who can deliver 10,000 jobs and major boost to city economy

"We are close to securing premises in central Birmingham and are looking forward to pursuing the next stage of growth from a Birmingham base."

The funding has been provided by Finance Birmingham's regional mezzanine fund and is supported by the Regional Growth Fund on behalf of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

Graham Mold, investment director at Finance Birmingham, added: "One of the objectives of Finance Birmingham's mezzanine fund is to help provide liquidity to property development companies to accelerate their growth and this is exactly what we have done with HDD.

"Scott and the rest of the team at HDD have a fantastic track record and we are delighted to help them seize the many opportunities that they are seeing in a buoyant market."

