Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property developer Seven Capital has launched a new £100 million housebuilding division.

Called SevenHomes, it will focus on building houses aimed at all types of buyer including first-timers and families in both the West Midlands and wider UK.

Samuel Clark, managing director of SevenHomes, said: "We believe there is a clear a gap in the market for a regional housebuilding business with a strong brand and reputation for delivering high-quality affordable homes.

"We have been quietly working hard over the past 12 months to secure a number of development sites for the anticipated delivery of 500 homes.

"Suburban family housing is a natural evolution to the Seven Capital business which played a pivotal role in the return of city living in Birmingham.

"To date, the business has sold over 2,500 apartments within the Midlands apartment market and is now on site with over 1.5 million sq ft of construction as part of its commitment to build out its 5,000-unit pipeline.

"We are now actively seeking new development opportunities and expect to deploy a significant amount of capital throughout the course of the next 12 months."

Seven Capital's other projects in Birmingham include the Park Regis hotel in Broad Street, St George's Urban Village in the Jewellery Quarter and the regeneration of the Harrison Drape factory in Digbeth.