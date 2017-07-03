How we use Cookies
Property consultancy appoints new Birmingham head

James Cubitt takes over the hot seat just 14 months after his predecessor took on the role

James Cubitt, Colliers International
James Cubitt is the new head of Colliers International's Birmingham office

Property consultancy Colliers International has appointed a new head of its Birmingham office.

James Cubitt joined the agency in 2006 as a senior surveyor in the valuation and advisory services team and became a director in 2010.

He is currently joint head of valuation in Birmingham and until recently was chairman of the Midlands region for the Investment Property Forum.

Mr Cubitt replaces Jon Cookson who was appointed to the role in April last year but is now returning to his full-time role as head of corporate restructuring where he will be spending more time in London advising lenders.

Mr Cubitt said: "Following the appointment of a new metro mayor, HS2 gaining royal assent and the continued trend for job creation outside of London, it is an electrifying time to be living and working in Birmingham.

"I am excited to be leading the charge for Colliers Birmingham as we continue to strive for future growth and success in the city and the Midlands."

Mr Cookson added: "While I have very much enjoyed my time leading the Birmingham office, I look forward to returning to the coalface - spending more time in London providing strategic advice to lenders through our corporate restructuring and recovery business, which goes from strength to strength."

UK and Ireland chief executive Tony Horrell said: "Birmingham is our largest office outside London, with more than 100 employees and rising.

"James' experience, his enterprising spirit and his broad network with colleagues, clients and prospective clients, makes him well placed to take on the increased responsibility of leading the Birmingham office."

James Cubitt is the new head of Colliers International's Birmingham office

