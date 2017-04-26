Primitivo bar and restaurant announces opening date after two year closure

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham will soon be welcoming back an old favourite to our bar scene . One of the city's best loved bars is finally re-opening its doors after a 21-month hiatus.

Primitivo - much loved for its stylish European cafe atmosphere with food and drink to match - will reopen to the public in Barwick Street on Friday, May 12.

The bar and eatery was forced to close as part of The Grand Hotel redevelopment works almost two years ago. It was expected to close for six months.

How the bar in Pimitivo used to look

Now almost two years later it is back - returning with an extensive refurbishment while still offering the Continental-style dining and relaxed atmosphere it became famous for in Brum.

Owner Prit Sagoo said: “I won’t deny it – the past two years have been difficult for us; the prospect of closing for six months was terrifying in itself.

"The situation was completely out of our control, as were the delays, and little did we know that it would actually take more than 20 months. But I am so excited that on lunchtime on May 12 I get to re-open the doors and welcome the city’s business community back into the bar."

Primitivo owner and manager Prit Sagoo in 2015 before closure

“This is still the Primitivo that Birmingham knows and loves. Three of our longest serving employees return too, including our manager. “Our drinks menu still features the best local brands; Berkman Wines, Chase, Molston Coors and Purity Brewing Company.

“And our chef has created the perfect complementary menu,” added Prit.

Birmingham Mail Primitivo will be back serving up Laurent Perrier to Birmingham's business professionals

The Primitivo menu is described as “modern British with a strong Mediterranean influence.” and proved very popular with city’s business professionals before the forced closure in 2015.

Since its closure the area around the popular restaurant has itself dramatically changed as many new bars and restaurants have moved in around Colmore Row including Gusto and The Alchemist.

Primitivo bar and eatery are planning a grand relaunch for next year.

Argentinian restaurant Gaucho is also opening in Colmore Row in May.

Primitivo with open Monday-Friday and will be closed for private bookings at weekend.