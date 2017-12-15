The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than a thousand new homes are set to be built on a long-neglected site in Birmingham city centre in a £275 million development reaching up to 29 storeys.

MCR Property Group has lodged formal plans with Birmingham City Council to redevelop the Monaco House site in Bristol Street after first unveiling its vision in the summer.

The complex will feature a range of blocks, including two towers reaching up to 26 and 29 storeys respectively, with accommodation ranging from one to three bedrooms which will be available to rent only.

New images showing how the project could look have also been released by the Manchester-based development group.

The development will be called New Monaco and also contain 16,145 sq ft of ground floor commercial units to house shops and cafés along with two levels of with basement car parking, a concierge, gym and cycle club.

Demolition work has been ongoing for several weeks now on the derelict site which was once the epicentre of a supermarket war between Tesco and Asda.

Tesco planned to redevelop the plot with a new store while Asda wanted to build on the Park Central site opposite but eventually both projects were dropped by the retailers.

MCR is working with planning consultancy Pegasus Group while the apartments have been designed by architecture practice Leach Rhodes Walker.

Construction is set to commence at the end of 2018 and is estimated to be completed in 2023.

Once completed, the units will be sold via Regency Residential, MCR Property Group’s residential arm.

Chris Taylor, fund manager at MCR Property Group, said: "We're incredibly proud of the final plans for New Monaco.

"Everything has been designed to enhance the vacant land and deliver well-designed, high-quality, affordable housing for Birmingham residents and enrich the city centre for generations to come."

David Onions, director at Pegasus Group, added: "Monaco House has been an unattractive part of Bristol Street for many years and this major new development will result in a dramatic improvement to this part of the city centre, aiding significant revitalisation of Birmingham's Southside area and meeting the city’s growing housing needs."

Christian Gilham, director at Leach Rhodes Walker, said: "This purpose-designed urban village will set a fresh benchmark for the quality of city centre living in Birmingham.

"The scheme embraces high quality, durable designs and revitalises this prominent Bristol Street site to create a new community focused around two new, landmark residential towers."