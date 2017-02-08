Plans for a new flagship H&M store to open in Birmingham’s old BHS building

How we use Cookies
The old BHS building in Birmingham has stood empty since August last year when the firm went bust.

Now, exciting new plans have been lodged for a new flagship store to open in its place on New Street.

Fashion brand H&M has filed a planning application with Birmingham City Council to completely refurbish the huge shopping space and transform it into a trendy new store.

The retail giant is also hoping to change the entrance by adding a new mirror polished stainless steel canopy to the shop front.

CJL Architect plans for a new flagship H&M store in the old BHS building in Birmingham

If plans are given the go-ahead, the two storey store will stretch a long way back, covering all of units six to nine which run alongside the arcade.

H&M is known for its on-trend, reasonably-priced women's, men's and children's clothing, footwear and accessories.

It also has a homeware range too.

The store is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, having first launched in Sweden in 1947.

There are currently H&M stores on High Street and in Bullring, and it's not been confirmed yet as to whether these shops will remain open or not.

BHS went bump in August last year, with scores of workers losing their jobs across the nation.

Its closure left a gaping hole in the middle of New Street, one of the city’s busiest shopping thoroughfares.

If H&M opens there, it will make an attractive alternative to the hoardings and hopefully breathe new life into the area, helping to make this part of town bustling once again.

The Birmingham Mail has contacted H&M for a comment.

Watch this space.

