Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been lodged for a new 13-storey office building for the next phase of the £700 million Paradise development in Birmingham city centre.

One Centenary Way will be the third building to be developed on the site at Chamberlain Square, having first been unveiled in August for a public consultation.

The building will have 280,000 sq ft of office and commercial space and will be developed on the site of the old Conservatoire and Fletchers Walk building which are currently being demolished.

It has been designed by Birmingham-based Glenn Howells Architects and will have space for shops and restaurants at ground level.

The first phase of the development includes two office buildings - One and Two Chamberlain Square - new public realm and redrawn traffic routes around the old Paradise Circus island.

This latest application follows on from the recent announcement that financial services firm PwC will be taking the entire commercial space of One Chamberlain Square.

One Centenary Way is the first building developed as part of phase two of Paradise which also comprises another office building called Three Chamberlain Square and a 250-bedroom, four-star hotel.

Argent, development manager for Paradise, has submitted the planning application on behalf of Hermes Investment Management.

Chris Taylor, head of private markets at Hermes, said: "With progress forging ahead on the first two buildings in the ongoing transformation of this part of the city, we are now looking ahead to Paradise's future phases.

"One Centenary Way will represent a majestic gateway to the development through its unique architecture that is grounded in Birmingham's industrial heritage, simultaneously contrasting and complementing the more civic architectural details of One and Two Chamberlain Square."

Rob Groves, regional director at Argent, added: "The design responds to the complexities of the Paradise site, creating an innovative, structural led solution forming a landmark entrance to the scheme.

"One Centenary Way presents an individual, modern design that will complement the visible transformation of Centenary Square and Broad Street which are already under way and deliver another prominent building for the city's evolving skyline."

Subject to planning permission, construction of One Centenary Way is expected to start in 2019 with enabling and final ground preparation works undertaken in 2018.