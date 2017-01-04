Why plans for a huge Black Country garden city have been snubbed

A plan to develop around 45,000 homes to create what would have been the UK's largest 'garden city' has suffered a major setback after being snubbed for financial backing by the Government.

Last year, it was announced to much fanfare that the Black Country was planning to create a £6 billion garden city across four main sites. similar to the famous Letchworth near London.

But now the Government has rejected an application for funding which had been put forward by the four Black Country councils.

At the time of the announcement last March, then Communities Secretary Greg Clark said the proposals symbolised the region's ambition and would act as a magnet for business investment.

The Government announced earlier this week it was backing the creation of 14 new 'garden villages', including at Long Marston in Stratford-upon-Avon, with £6 million of support.

Sarah Middleton, chief executive of the Black Country Consortium, told the BBC it would continue to fight.

She said: "It is slightly disappointing that our interpretation wasn't supported through this government announcement but the garden city is very much a Black Country interpretation.

"We are continuing to use other funding streams and working with partners and we are in fact building to our aspirations."

The concept behind a garden city is developments focused on green spaces, beautifully designed houses, energy efficiency and excellent links to public transport.

But they are usually associated with suburban areas on the edge of major towns and cities - not densely populated urban areas like the Black Country.

Four sites - Dudley Port, The Lye, Willenhall and Wolverhampton's Canal Quarter - have been earmarked for what would be the UK's largest garden city if the project ever comes to fruition.

It was previously claimed the development would generate £18 billion for the Black Country economy, having evolved from an earlier plan for parts of Smethwick and Oldbury called 'Albion: A Garden City'.

Ms Middleton confirmed the Black Country had missed out this time with the plan to use dozens of brownfield sites across the region.

"We didn't quite meet that government interpretation of the criteria at this time.

"We want to bring those derelict sites back to use, make the most of the canal network across the Black Country and use the green assets.

"There is still a big need for housing across the country and in the Black Country and we have to use the assets available to us.

"We wouldn't have one big site and we don't think that would be suitable for a Black Country interpretation."

The Government said the Black Country Garden City project was not dependent upon its funding and this announcement had no bearing on that, adding: "We are happy to work with them in the future."