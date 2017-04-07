How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Plans for giant restaurant quarter extension to Merry Hill centre revealed

  • Updated
  • By

Plans are in the pipeline to boost the dining out offer available at the Black Country retail hub as part of wider a £100 renovation project

intu Merry Hill
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A new restaurant and leisure extension is set to be built at the Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley.

Owner Intu is in the early stages of drawing up plans for the 100,000 sq ft extension which would broaden the food and drink offer from its revamped food court area which opened a few years ago.

These latest plans form part of a much wider, £110 million regeneration of the Black Country hub after intu acquired the centre in its entirety last summer.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was working with Transport for the West Midlands in a new-look bus station while luxury watch brand Tag Heuer has opened there.

The measures are aimed at giving the centre a facelift and mitigating against the recent departures of names such as Sainsbury's, BHS and Early Learning Centre.

Westfield Merry Hill, Brierley Hill
The Merry Hill centre

General manager Dan Murphy said: "Our plans to build a leisure extension at intu Merry Hill are still at a very early stage but will form an important part of our long-term commitment to enhance the centre's leisure offer and retail mix.

"We will be introducing a number of exciting changes and improvements during this time and look forward to announcing these in due course."

A planning application for the extension is due to be submitted by the end of 2017.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

New plans are afoot to build 500 flats in Digbeth
  1. Commercial Property
    £70m building inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon planned in Digbeth
  2. Cadbury
    Bournville to be home of Dairy Milk following £75m investment
  3. Custard Factory
    Steven Spielberg and 9 other reasons Birmingham is the secret weapon of the British Film Industry
  4. Commercial Property
    Plans for giant restaurant quarter extension to Merry Hill centre revealed
  5. Engineering
    Engineering firm opens £1m factory extension

Most Recent

New plans are afoot to build 500 flats in Digbeth

Most read on Birmingham Post

New plans are afoot to build 500 flats in Digbeth
  1. Commercial Property
    £70m building inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon planned in Digbeth
  2. Cadbury
    Bournville to be home of Dairy Milk following £75m investment
  3. Custard Factory
    Steven Spielberg and 9 other reasons Birmingham is the secret weapon of the British Film Industry
  4. Regional Affairs
    Neighbours' fury over extension built into their garden
  5. Commercial Property
    Plans for giant restaurant quarter extension to Merry Hill centre revealed
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor