Plans to build student flats which were first approved almost three years ago are back on the table again.

Developers have expanded their approved proposals to redevelop a car park on the corner of Upper Dean Street and Pershore Street close to the Wholesale Markets site.

Due to open this year, the project was initially going to contain 323 bedrooms, five commercial units totalling 7,530 sq ft and bike and car parking.

Last year, this was amended slightly to contain 333 bedrooms.

But now applicant Bricks Developments is seeking permission to build 399 bedrooms along with a gym, parking for 80 bikes and five cars and four ground floor retail units totalling 5,920 sq ft in an 11-storey building (CGI above).

As with the previous application, the grade II-listed building at 42-45 Upper Dean Street would be retained and incorporated into the new building.

The site was originally earmarked for two hotels, offices and commercial uses back in 2009 but only a Travelodge was ever developed there.

Bricks Developments acquired the site from Benacre in autumn 2016 for an undisclosed fee.