A new 13-storey office building is to be constructed in Birmingham city centre for the next phase of the Paradise regeneration project.

Details of the scheme, including a new image of how it will look (below) , have been unveiled by developers ahead of a public exhibition next month.

Called One Centenary Way, it is expected to be around 290,000 sq ft, have ground floor retail and food space, a roof terrace, basement parking and cycle hub.

It will be built on the site currently occupied by the old Birmingham Conservatoire and Fletchers Walk shopping precinct and overlook Broad Street and Centenary Square outside the Library of Birmingham (see map).

Birmingham City University's conservatoire is moving to a new home in Jennens Road which is due to open in September.

Work is well under way on the first two buildings at Paradise - One and Two Chamberlain Square - and new public realm which are being constructed on the site of the old Central Library and Paradise Forum mall.

Financial services firm PwC is so far the only the confirmed occupier for either of these two buildings.

One Centenary Way has been designed by Birmingham-based practice Glenn Howells Architects which also designed the masterplan for the entire site.

Argent, development manager for the scheme, is due to submit a full planning application for the building by the end of 2017 on behalf Hermes Investment Management.

Plans can be seen at the exhibition running from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday September 5 on the seventh floor of 77 Paradise Circus and also at www.paradisebirmingham.co.uk.

The overall Paradise development is due to have eight office buildings, a hotel and new public realm alongside redrawn traffic routes around the old Paradise Circus island and Summer Row.

It is due for completion in 2026.