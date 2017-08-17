The video will start in 8 Cancel

Popular Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness is moving home to a new, much bigger venue.

Chef Alex Claridge is teaming up with James Bowker, head bartender at The Edgbaston, to run a new restaurant and bar.

The current restaurant, known for its quirky menu and interior, will move from Dudley Street in Southside to a permanent new home on Bennetts Hill, next to where Adam’s started out.

It’s a four-floor property with 5,500 square feet and used to be a Nationwide Building Society.

When The Wilderness closes on December 23 and reopens in February, it will be as a 40-seater restaurant (it currently only has space for 24) and kitchen in the basement, with a bar at ground level that can serve up to 70 people.

James Bowker recently reached the finals of the global contest for mixologists, called World Class. Both he and Alex are under 30.

The Wilderness, an iconic restaurant in Birmingham's food and drink scene, offers a modern British menu with unusual ingredients, some of which are foraged – they have even been known to serve ants.

The walls of the current restaurant are clad in moss and there’s a leafy canopy over the dining area. It is not known what the design of the new restaurant will look like.

Alex, from Hall Green, and James have taken a 25-year lease at a rent of £75,000 a year.

Moving in next door at 21A Bennetts Hill, the former home of Adam’s Michelin-starred restaurant, is The Indian Streatery from Digbeth Dining Club street food regulars Indian Rasoi.

Steve Tommy, commercial surveyor at Hortons’ Estate which owns the new building, said: “As a property company we are very proud of our track record supporting independent operators and start-ups.

“Alex Claridge and his team have created something incredibly novel in a city that already boasts a fantastic fine dining scene. We are really excited by his plans for Bennetts Hill.”