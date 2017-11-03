The video will start in 8 Cancel

The former home of legendary Birmingham nightclub Snobs is set to be transformed into a new boutique hotel.

New plans have been unveiled to regenerate the Beneficial Building to create a 130-bedroom hotel with ground floor retail and commercial units.

But no hotel operator has been named in the newly submitted planning application.

The Beneficial Building, in Paradise Circus Queensway, has been largely vacant for several years including the lower level area previously occupied by Snobs.

The nightclub shut up shop there in September 2014 to move to a new base nearby in Smallbrook Queensway.

Several ideas have been mooted in recent years for the seven-storey building, which was once also home to HSBC, including a mix of hotel and apart-hotel rooms while another application secured permission to create apart-hotel rooms and commercial units.

Built between 1959 and 1962, the complex was the first pre-cast concrete building in Birmingham but its previous owners fell into administration in 2008.

If given the green light, the hotel will be in a prime position to welcome both corporate customers and weekend visitors.

It sits directly opposite the £700 million Paradise regeneration project and is a very short walk from New Street station, Colmore Row, Arena Central, Mailbox and Broad Street.