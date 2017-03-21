Next phase of Pebble Mill regeneration revealed

The new Birmingham Dental Hospital at the old Pebble Mill site

The next phase of a major regeneration at the former home of the BBC in Birmingham has been revealed.

Calthorpe Estates, which owns the old Pebble Mill site in Edgbaston, has lodged new plans with the city council to create a building of up to 53,820 sq ft containing a range of medical facilities.

This latest stage is for a building of up to five storeys on 'plot 4' which will face onto Pebble Mill Road off the A38 Bristol Road.

Other elements of the regeneration include the new dental school, which is now open, a private hospital to be run by CircleHealth and new student accommodation.

There is not much detail on this latest phase as the planning application is only seeking outline consent for the building as a whole but it could contain R&D facilities, a hospital and a 'non-residential institution' such as a health centre or clinic.

The site has been vacant since 2003 when the former BBC Studios were demolished and the corporation moved to the Mailbox.