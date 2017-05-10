How we use Cookies
New tenants sign up to Livery Place

Consultancies relocate from elsewhere in Birmingham to take top floor space in Livery Street building

Livery Place
Livery Place has welcomed two new tenants

A pair of new tenants have been signed up to Birmingham city centre office block Livery Place.

Retail recruitment specialist Switch Consulting has relocated from serviced offices in Victoria Square to the top floor of the Livery Street building on a five-year lease.

ChapmanBDSP, which specialises in building services and environmental consultancy, has also taken space on the top floor, agreeing a ten-year lease.

The firm, which also has offices in London, Kent, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has relocated from 36 Great Charles Street.

Property consultancy CBRE advised landlord Canmoor on the lettings.

Liz Bailey, a senior surveyor in its office agency team in Birmingham, said: "It'’s testament to the building that, as well as attracting new tenants, existing occupiers are further committing themselves by taking additional space."

Toby Saul, asset manager at Canmoor, added: "The increased leasing activity at the start of the year is a result of our investment in the building."

CBRE are jointly appointed with Savills to lease the remaining space.

KWB acquires Worcestershire consultancy

Toby Barnett and David Price (left and right), from David J Price & Associates, with KWB's Mark Lenton

Birmingham property group expands range of services after buying out specialists in receivership and insolvency

Bruntwood's Valentine wins Office Watch competition

Rob Valentine from Bruntwood (left) has won the 2016 Birmingham Post/CBRE Office Watch competition, with CBRE's Will Ventham

Second time Rob Valentine has taken home the spoils from the annual Birmingham Post/CBRE competition

Intercity Technology is helping Missguided with new store launches

