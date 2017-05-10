New tenants sign up to Livery Place

Livery Place has welcomed two new tenants

A pair of new tenants have been signed up to Birmingham city centre office block Livery Place.

Retail recruitment specialist Switch Consulting has relocated from serviced offices in Victoria Square to the top floor of the Livery Street building on a five-year lease.

ChapmanBDSP, which specialises in building services and environmental consultancy, has also taken space on the top floor, agreeing a ten-year lease.

The firm, which also has offices in London, Kent, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has relocated from 36 Great Charles Street.

Property consultancy CBRE advised landlord Canmoor on the lettings.

Liz Bailey, a senior surveyor in its office agency team in Birmingham, said: "It'’s testament to the building that, as well as attracting new tenants, existing occupiers are further committing themselves by taking additional space."

Toby Saul, asset manager at Canmoor, added: "The increased leasing activity at the start of the year is a result of our investment in the building."

CBRE are jointly appointed with Savills to lease the remaining space.