A recently renovated city centre office building has welcomed a new tenant.

Workspace provider Regus Spaces has agreed a deal on 32,000 sq ft in The Lewis Building, in Bull Street.

Regus has signed a 12-year lease on the ground, first and second floors at £26 per sq ft and will join existing operator, the Ministry of Justice, which already occupies the third floor.

Regus is one the world's largest providers of flexible workspace and its network includes almost 3,000 business centres, spanning almost 900 cities across 120 countries.

The Lewis Building base will operate under the 'Spaces' brand, enabling businesses to work where, when and how they want as well as offering a calendar of business events, speakers and networking lunches.

The Lewis Building opened its doors last September following a £20 million refurbishment of the former department store building, previously known as Temple Court.

Tom Williams, senior asset manager at LGIM Real Assets which redeveloped the building, said: "We are pleased to welcome the Regus brand to The Lewis Building who, through its 'Spaces' offering, is challenging the way we work in the 21st century.

"We are in active discussions around the remaining space and look forward to making further occupier announcements in due course."