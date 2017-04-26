How we use Cookies
Another café to open in Birmingham city centre

  • Updated
  • By

Independent Medicine to open new coffee shop, gallery and bakery in New Street

Independent cafes, delis and bakeries in Birmingham
Another independent coffee shop is set to open in Birmingham city centre.

Called Medicine, it will launch in May at 69a New Street next to Santander and there will also be a gallery and on-site bakery in addition to the café.

It adds to New Street's growing crop of places to eat out including restaurant Wildwood, burger chain Byron and Canadian firm Second Cup Coffee Co. which have all opened there in recent months.

The retail team at property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield worked on both the Medicine and Wildwood deals on behalf of landlord LaSalle Investment Management.

Ed Purcell from Cushman & Wakefield said: "We are delighted to have completed this deal which demonstrates the continued strength of the New Street and Bennetts Hill area of the city.

"The recent transformation of New Street station and Grand Central has further increased footfall levels and it now offers the ideal location for both established chain restaurants and growing independents."

